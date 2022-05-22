Stalin interacts with members of Toda community in Udhagamandalam

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin taking part in a traditional dance of the indigenous Toda community in Udhagamandalam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 22, 2022 15:13 IST

Chief Minister assures members of all support from government

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin visited Pagalkod Mund, a Toda hamlet near Udhagamandalam and met with the members of the indigenous group on Sunday.

In a press release, the district administration stated that members of the Toda community thanked Mr. Stalin for visiting their hamlet, and said he was the first Chief Minister to have visited their village. The release said the Todas also appreciated the government for setting up a dedicated portal to address grievances of indigenous communities. They also spoke about the communities’ appreciation of the efforts of the State government to increase forest cover to 33%, and protect the State’s wildlife and its ecology.

Mr. Stalin assured them the the government would continue its efforts to protect the Nilgiris’ biodiversity and its environment. The government would set up a milk collection center in Pagalkod Mund and continue its support for the village’s residents.

They were also assured that a community hall would be set up in their village with funds from the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). Mr. Stalin also said members of the community could reach out to the office of the Chief Minister for any assistance.

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran, the Nilgiris MP A. Raja and Collector, S.P. Amrith were with the Chief Minister.