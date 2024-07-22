Stalin inspecting Amma Unavagams as people are upset over their poor upkeep, says Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was inspecting Amma Unavagams only due to the people’s anger over their ill-maintenance.

In an interaction with journalists at the party office at Omalur in Salem district, Mr. Palaniswami said Amma Unavagams, or Amma canteens, – established by the erstwhile Jayalalithaa regime to provide food to the poor and needy at affordable rates – were not functioning properly since the DMK came to power in 2021. “Good quality ingredients were not provided to the canteens, resulting in a dip in the quality of food. Hence, the number of visitors reduced. Of the 407 Amma Unavagams in Chennai, 19 were shut down since the DMK came to power,” he alleged.

He further asked: “The Chief Minister inspected a canteen only recently. Why did he, or any Minister or a department official not inspect any canteen in the last three years?...”

On the speculation over the elevation of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Palaniswami said this was being planned only because Mr. Udhayanidhi was the Chief Minister’s son. “Several senior and experienced leaders in the DMK are being overlooked. The DMK is a family party,” he said, adding that there was no place for even the DMK’s general secretary, Duraimurugan, in the party’s coordination committee for the 2026 Assembly election.

He further said that the AIADMK had begun its “election work” on Sunday. Earlier, the party had conducted meetings with the in-charges of 23 Parliamentary constituencies and obtained their views on how to work for the upcoming local bodies’ and Assembly elections.

After coming to power, the DMK government borrowed ₹3.68-lakh crore in three years, increasing the State’s debt, Mr. Palaniswami said.

To a question on the police encounter of an accused in BSP leader Armstrong murder case, Mr. Palaniswami said there were many doubts about the incident. When the AIADMK returns to power, this would be investigated.

According to him, the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu had deteriorated and crimes had increased.

Over 500 murders were reported in the last 200 days, and most of them were said to have taken place under the influence of ganja. Since the police do not have a free hand to control anti-social elements, ganja sale has increased, especially near schools and colleges, the AIADMK leader said.

