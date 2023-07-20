Stalin has prioritised protecting corrupt Ministers over containing price-rise, says Velumani

July 20, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wearing garlands made of tomatoes, brinjal and other vegetables to comdemn price-rise, AIADMK leaders led by former Minister S.P. Velumani on Thursday assailed the DMK government for “utter neglect” of Coimbatore district.

The speakers consisting of MLAs from the various Assembly segments in the district wondered why effective steps had not been taken to procure vegetables and supply it through fair price shops and cooperative outlets.

According to them, the supply of meagre quantity of tomatoes through a limited number of fair price shops was an eyewash.

Mr. Velumani charged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with prioritising protection of corruption-tainted Ministers over taking action to stem the price-rise of vegetables, construction materials, grocery items and yarn.

Referring to the rise in power tariff and property tax, he said the economy in Coimbatore region had been crippled by the “inaction” of the DMK government.

The DMK had not only gone back on its umpteen poll promises, but was also stalling various works initiated by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami for the progress of Coimbatore. “Even the DMK partymen are disappointed and seem to have second thoughts about continuing their support to the regime,” Mr. Velumani said.

Mr. Stalin owes an answer to Mr. Palanisami for the ₹30,000 crore corruption charge.

While the State was reeling under the impact of price-rise, it was awkward to see the Chief Minister going to Bengaluru, purportedly for the meeting of parties opposed to BJP, and joining hands with the forces that were inimical to the progress of Tamil Nadu.

Farmers in Tamil Nadu were furious over Mr. Stalin not spelling his stand strongly in the aftermath of the announcement by Karnatata for construction of Mekadatu dam across Cauvery river. It was under the AIADMK regime that the Cauvery Tribunal and Supreme Court issued clear instructions that no such structures will be permitted.

The DMK government was crumbling and was being propped up by the media under duress, he said.

Seeking to assure the AIADMK cadre that the election to the Assembly will be held along with Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Velumani said the time has come to show the door to the DMK and bring back AIADMK to power with an overwhelming majority of over 200 seats.

