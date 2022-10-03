Stalemate over wage hike continues between conservancy workers and Coimbatore Corporation

The conciliatory meeting convened by District Collector G.S. Sameeran to persuade the workers failed

The conciliatory meeting convened by District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday to persuade hundreds of conservancy workers who are on an indefinite strike over various issues, including wage hike, failed as the protestors stood firm on their demands.

The Corporation has employed around 7,000 conservancy workers, out of which 2,750 were permanent workers directly employed by the civic body. The remaining 4,000-and-odd were employed by the civic body on a temporary basis as contractual labourers. This includes personnel involved in door-to-door waste collection, lorry drivers, cleaners, and gardeners.

The temporary employees went on an indefinite strike on Sunday demanding to fulfil their 18-point charter of demands, which include increase in daily wages, job regularisation, and implementation of old pension scheme. On Monday, hundreds of workers gathered in front of the Collectorate and staged a protest. They were detained by the police, and later released.

Mr. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap held talks with a delegation of workers from 11 different associations. Despite the district administration explaining that the decision on implementation of the Government Order with respect to the increase in daily wages from ₹ 323 to ₹ 721 had to taken by the State government, the workers stood firm to continue the protest until the G.O. gets implemented.

Era. Tamilnadu Selvam, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Scavengers’ General Employees Union, who attended the meeting said the Commissioner promised to introduce a resolution in the Corporation Council meeting and forward it to the State Government. “We have asked for the minutes of the meeting, and we will continue our strike till our demands are met.”

Mr. Prathap said “around 32-35% of temporary employees marked their attendance and over 90% of permanent employees are working as usual. We have explained to the delegation about the decision that has to be made at the secretary level and the civic body has planned to explore the possibility of considering a temporary arrangement for the employees.”

The protest disrupted door-to-door garbage collection in a few areas in the city as domestic waste was seen piled up in the dustbins. Mini trucks and push carts were operated as usual.