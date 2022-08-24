Cooked stale meat seized in Erode

The Hindu Bureau August 24, 2022 15:24 IST

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspect food items at a hotel in Erode on August 24, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Inspections by the Food Safety and Drug Department are to continue at eateries, hotels, restaurants and other food business establishments

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected hotels and restaurants in the city and seized five kilograms of unhygienic and stale cooked poultry meat and frozen parottas here on Wednesday. A team of food safety officers inspected a hotel at Palayapalayam on Perundurai Road and found three kilograms of rotten chicken, two cooked grilled chicken in the refrigerator and over 15 parottas in the freezer. Besides, cooked chicken that was stored for many days and being served to customers was found in refrigerators. Samples were taken and the meat was destroyed. Officials said notice was served to the hotel owner. Also, officials inspected a few hotels on Perundurai Road and warned hotel owners against selling unhygienic or stale poultry meat. They said inspection would be held in eateries, hotels, restaurants and other food business establishments till August 31. Complaints related to poor quality of food can be taken up with the District Food Safety Authority at WhatsApp number 94440-42322, they added.



