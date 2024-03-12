Stakeholders stage protest over Coimbatore Corporation’s ‘mismanagement of waste at Vellalore dumpyard’

March 12, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Members of the Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam staged a hunger strike on Tuesday urging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pay a visit to the Vellalore dump yard during his visit to Pollachi and instruct Coimbatore Corporation to take measures to manage the dump yard better.

“The dump yard has been accumulating unsegregated waste for several years, but little is being done to address the issue. Due to this, water quality in Vellalore has turned poor and land value has also fallen drastically,” one of the members said.

Further, the civic body’s proposal to establish a stray dog sterilisation center and a biogas plant at Vellalore has met with objections raised by the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee.

The committee highlighted the existing challenges posed by the Vellalore dump yard, which has accumulated approximately 1,200 tons of various waste over the past two decades. “This massive landfill has not only rendered areas like Podanur and Vellalore uninhabitable, but also led to health issues, air pollution, and groundwater contamination in the surrounding regions,” said.

Despite court orders prohibiting further dumping at Vellalore and mandating the adoption of alternative waste management methods such as bio-mining, Coimbatore Corporation has continued to deposit waste at the site, exacerbating the environmental and public health concerns.

A spokesperson for the committee expressed concern over the persistent neglect of court directives and environmental regulations by the civic body. Despite being fined approximately ₹80 lakh from April 2020 to November 2020 for non-compliance with solid waste management regulations, the Corporation had yet to settle the penalty amount, he said.