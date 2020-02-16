Stakeholders of logistics sector urged to focus on cost effectiveness

Stakeholders in the shipping and logistics sectors should look at ways to improve the cost competitiveness for Indian exports and imports, according to N. Sivasailam, Special Secretary (Logistics), Department of Commerce.

Speaking at Cargo Connexions Conclave, an event organised here on Friday by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations and India Seatrade, Mr. Sivasailam took up specific issues raised at the sessions and explained how the stakeholders, including shipping lines, ports, industry, technology developers, and Government, should look at reducing costs for the industry and improving efficiency.

According to T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman of VO Chidambaranar Port Trust, several measures have been taken at the port so that import and export cargo move faster. Additional facilities are in the pipeline and the port is looking at ways to increase the volume it is handling.

V.J. Mathew, Chairman of Kerala Maritime Board, explained the steps taken by the Board in areas such as cargo handling, passenger transport, cruise, and inland transport in the State.

N.J. Kumaresh, Commissioner (Appeal), GST Commssionerate, spoke about technical tools that have been adopted to make GST related filings simple for the assessees.

Israr Ahmed, Regional Chairman of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said that 13 major ports in the country play a critical role in India’s maritime transport. These along with Mundra account for 67 % of total cargo traffic handled at the Indian ports.