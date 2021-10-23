Stakeholders’ meeting held for evolving Tiruppur’s draft Master Plan

Coimbatore

23 October 2021 23:44 IST

The local planning area for Tiruppur will be expanded from 220 sq. km to 514 sq. km, said Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana on Saturday.

He chaired a stakeholder consultative meeting on the draft Master Plan at the Collectorate in Tiruppur in the presence of Director of Town and Country Planning E. Saravanavelraj, District Collector S. Vineeth and other officials.

Advertising

Advertising

A press release said that the local planning area will include local bodies namely Tiruppur Corporation, Samalapuram, Thirumuruganpoondi, Avinashi and Uthukuli town panchayats and eight village panchayats in Tiruppur panchayat union namely Pongupalayam, Kanakkampalayam, Kalipalayam, Perumanallur, Ettiveerampalayam, Mudalipalayam, Mangalam and Iduvai.

Apart from this, it will also include three villages from Pongalur panchayat union namely Nachipalayam, Peruntholuvu and Thonguttipalayam; six village panchayats in Avinashi panchayat union such as Thekkalur, Sembianallur, Velayuthampalayam, Pudupalayam, Kaniampoondi and Palangarai and four village panchayats each from Uthukuli (Chengapalli, Muthampalayam, A. Periyapalayam and S. Periyapalayam) and Palladam (Poomalur, Velampalayam, Karaipudur and Naranapuram) panchayat unions, the release said.

The meeting, which was organised by the Local Planning Authority, discussed aspects such as protection of water bodies, setting up of industries, environmental protection and safe disposal of solid, construction and medical waste with NGOs and industrial heads. Changes will be made to the draft Master Plan accordingly and will be submitted to the State government for approval, according to the release.