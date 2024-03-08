Stakeholders criticise allocation of resources by Coimbatore Corporation in Budget 2024-25

March 08, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Stakeholders have raised concerns following the presentation of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Budget 2024-25 on Friday. The budget, they argue, lacks provisions for crucial infrastructure projects, prompting questions about the municipality’s priorities and the allocation of resources.

Councillor C. Sharmila (AIADMK) of Ward 43 expressed dismay over the repetitive nature of schemes presented in the budget. “There is no innovation in the budget. The same projects have been cited for many years,” she noted, highlighting the lack of novel initiatives to address evolving challenges.

This observation is particularly striking as the budget, for the fourth consecutive time, earmarks funds for installing incinerators in all schools, a measure first proposed in the 2019 budget. Similarly, out of 64 proposed urban primary health centres (UPHCs) in the city, 45 have been completed of which 12 were built by May 2023. However, the budget includes the inauguration of 12 UPHCs this year. “Does it take a year for UPHCs to be inaugurated?” another councillor asked.

Further, stakeholders have noticed a glaring omission regarding sufficient allocations for smart city projects, signalling a potential setback in the city’s modernisation agenda.

Ravindran, an RTI activist based in Coimbatore, expressed disappointment with the budget’s lack of diversity in allocations. “It is concerning to see the repetition of allocations without addressing the pressing needs of our city,” he remarked. Notably, there is no provision for 24X7 drinking water connections in added areas.

Thiagarajan, another prominent activist, echoed similar sentiments, stressing the importance of balanced allocations for equitable development. “For each of the five zones, a flower market will be set-up at a cost of ₹1 crore but the allotment is insufficient. The markets were planned several years ago but the civic body is lacking in execution,” he remarked.

However, Mr. Thiagarajan commended the allocation of ₹100 lakh for installing boards at reserve sites, a measure last included in a CCMC budget in 1981.

In addition to this, the budget allocation for education was well received by several stakeholders. “₹10,000 will be awarded to subject teachers whose students score centum in the higher secondary classes. Similarly, ₹100 lakh allocation for the promotion of fine arts in schools is welcome,” said P. Nirmala, a mathematics teacher at the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in R. S. Puram.