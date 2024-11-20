 />
Stakeholders call for measures to expedite release of Coimbatore Master Plan

Published - November 20, 2024 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Industries in Coimbatore district have called for early release of Coimbatore Master Plan.

Industries in Coimbatore district have called for early release of Coimbatore Master Plan. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Industries, businesses, and stakeholders in Coimbatore have called for measures to expedite the release of the Coimbatore Master Plan.

An official of the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority (LPA) said there were about 3,500 survey numbers that need to be verified and changes made in the draft Master Plan.

The Coimbatore Master Plan is more than 30 years old and revision of the plan, with a vision for the coming years, is one of the long-pending demands of Coimbatore district.

The State government held meetings to draft a revised plan and released the draft plan early this year for public opinion and feedback. It is, however, yet to finalise the plan and release it.

Several industrial associations have been demanding early release of the revised plan as reclassification of land use takes time and delays development, said industry sources.

Rajesh Lund, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said the government should organise more meetings with stakeholders and take their views so that the Master Plan addresses the ground level developments of the district. It should also take measures to make the Coimbatore Development Authority operational soon.

According to Gugan Ilango, president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India, Coimbatore, the property developers are hopeful that the Master Plan will be released soon. The Chennai Development Authority took about three years to become functional. It requires creating an entire organisation and may take time.

