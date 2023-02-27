Stagnancy in VC appointment process for BU irks senior professors 

February 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Five months after formation of the search committee to select the next Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiyar University, the first sitting is yet to take place, much to the chagrin of senior professors.

Since the re-accreditation by National Assessment and Accreditation Committee is due in the coming months, the delay implying a slow-down in administrative and academic matters does not bode well at the stage of preparation for the visit by NAAC team, a senior professor said.

The tenure of the last Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj ended last October. A three-member convener committee headed by Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan is discharging the duties of the VC. The members constitute Secretary of Kongunadu Arts and Science College C.A. Vasuki and Head of the Department of Social Work in the university F.X. Lovelina Little Flower.

The VC search committee formed with retired IAS officer P.W.C. Davidar as the government nominee and the convener, and P. Duraisamy, a former VC of Madras University and G. Thiruvasagam, a former VC of Bharathiyar University as members has not met so far since a go-ahead directive was awaited from the office of the Chancellor, sources in the Higher Education Department said.

Some activity on selection of the next Vice-Chancellor prior to the visit by NAAC Peer Team will augur well for securing a better perception factor for the university, K. Vasanth, president of Bharathiyar University Teachers’ Association, said, when contacted.

“There has been an apparent setback in the administration. The movement of files is rather slow,” P. Thirunavukkarasu, State president of Association of University Teachers said. In the first place, the search committee itself was constituted late, former president of AUT K. Pandiyan said.

Appointment of Nodal Officer for the committee has to be made first where after an advertisement inviting resumes of prospective candidates would be released, sources said.