Stage set for counting of votes today

The stage is set for the counting of votes of the rural local body elections held in the 14 panchayat unions in the district here on Thursday.

Elections were announced for 2,524 posts and a total of 8,277 nominations were accepted of which 134 were rejected. While a total of 997 nominations were withdrawn, 415 candidates were elected unopposed. Hence, elections were held in two phases for 2,105 posts comprising 90 district panchayat ward members, 769 panchayat union ward members, 976 village panchayat presidents and 4,896 village panchayat ward members. While 76.21% votes were polled in the first phase held on December 27, 78.55% votes were polled in the second phase held on December 30.

Ballot boxes were kept in strong rooms at 14 centres where counting of voting would commence at 8 a.m. Centres in each panchayat unions include Erode – Vasavi Arts College, Chithode, Modakurichi – Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Modakurichi, Kodumudi - Shri Sankara Vidhyasala Boys HSS, Kodumudi, Nambiyur – GHSS, Kurumandur, Talavadi - GHSS, Talavadi, Gobichettipalayam - Gobi Arts and Science College, Gobichettipalayam and Thookanaickenpalayam – GHSS, Bungalowpudur, Anthiyur – Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Anthiyur, Chennimalai – Komarappa Sengunthar HSS, Mukasipidariyur, Chennimalai, Sathyamangalam – Kaamadhenu Arts and Science College, Sathyamangalam, Bhavani Sagar – GHSS, Bhavani Sagar, Perundurai – GGHSS, Perundurai, Bhavani – GBHSS, Bhavani; and Ammapettai – GHSS, Singampettai.

A total of 3,448 government employees will be involved in the counting process while 1,400 police personnel will be providing security at the centres in the district. Apart from this, 482 closed circuit television cameras are installed in the counting halls that would be monitored by 140 micro observers.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan said that officers, candidates and agents were not allowed to use mobile phones inside the counting centres and added that results of each rounds of counted votes would be displayed at the board in each centre.