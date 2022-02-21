Stage set for counting of votes in Erode

Police personnel outside the counting centre at the Institute of Road and Transport Technology at Chithode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Votes polled in urban local bodies election held in the district on February 19 will be counted in 14 centres here amid tight security on Tuesday.

The district has recorded 70.73% polling – corporation - 61.91%, four municipalities – 74.14% and 42 town panchayats - 79.42% in which 2,722 candidates were in the fray competing for 769 posts.

Three-tier security is in place at the centres where votes will be counted on 111 tables in the presence of assistant returning officers, 222 supervisors, candidates and their agents. EVMs kept in strong rooms will be opened in the presence of candidates and the counting agents and will be taken to the respective counting tables and the counting will begin at 8 a.m. Updates will be announced on the round-wide trends and results of each ward through the public address systems and will also be available on the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission website.

A total of 2,200 policemen, led by Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, comprising three Additional Superintendents of Police, eight Deputy Superintendents of Police, 50 Inspectors of Police, 250 Sub-Inspectors/Special Sub-Inspectors, 250 home guards, 150 NCC Officers and 1,489 policemen, will be on duty at the centres to prevent untoward incidents, both within and outside the centres.

Candidates and agents with identity cards will only be allowed to enter the counting centres and would be instructed to ensure personal distancing during the counting process, besides wearing masks.

The contest is between the ruling DMK-led front and the opposition AIADMK alliance while other parties like Bharatiya Janata Party and Naam Tamilar Katchi were also in fray.