Stage set for Alagumalai Jallikattu

The preparations for Jallikattu to be held at Alagumalai village in Tiruppur district on February 2 have been completed, organisers said on Friday.

S. Palanisamy, president, Alagumalai Jallikattu Bulls Welfare Association, said that arrangements such as setting up of vaadi vaasal (entrance for the bulls into the arena), pandals for guests, lighting and parking facilities along with security arrangements had been completed as of Friday. “There will be 700 bulls and 600 tamers participating,” he said.

Jallikattu last year saw the participation of 600 tamers and 525 bulls in Alagumalai, Mr. Palanisamy said.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan, who was present at the event last year, was invited as the chief guest this year.

Gold coin

Winning bulls and tamers would be presented gold coins this year, he said.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the arena and reviewed the arrangements on Thursday along with the police officials. On Friday, District Revenue Officer R. Sukumar also reviewed the arrangements, Mr. Palanisamy said.

Alagumalai is a village panchayat in Pongalur Panchayat Union. This will be the third time Jallikattu will be held in Alagumalai after 2018 and 2019.