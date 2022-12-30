Stage being set for Coimbatore Vizha from January 2 to 8

December 30, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Arrangements are in final stages for the Coimbatore Vizha to be held from January 2 to 8, with 17 marquee events and 75 other events.

Shrikumaravelu, Past Chair of Young Indians - Coimbatore Chapter, Ashwin Manohar - Chair of Young Indians Chapter, and Nishanth Sivasamy - Co-Chair of Coimbatore Vizha, told presspersons the first ever musical fountain show titled “Fountain of Dreams” at Valankulam near Sungam would enthrall people from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. from January 2 to 8.

The other events include: para sports and special sports for the differently abled persons at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 4; The Pitch — an event for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas at PSG College of Technology from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on January 4; Coimbatore’s Got Talent show at Kumaraguru College of Technology on January 6 at 2.30 p.m.; Art Street at Race Course near Cosmopolitan Club at 10 a.m. on January 7 and 8; Chettinadu Thiruvizha at Codissia D Hall at 10 a.m. on January 7; Orumai Payanam; exotic car rally; Unavu Sangamam at Valankulam; Thiruvizha at Sri Sakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology; marathon; cyclothon, and Isai Mazhai.

