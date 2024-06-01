GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Staff urged to stick to guidelines while counting postal ballots

Published - June 01, 2024 05:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (right) addressing staff involved in counting of postal ballots at Collectorate in Erode on Friday.

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (right) addressing staff involved in counting of postal ballots at Collectorate in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has instructed staff involved in counting postal ballots on June 4 to strictly adhere to guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On Friday, a training programme was held at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode for the staff responsible for counting postal ballots for the Erode Parliamentary constituency. Addressing the participants, the Collector explained that postal ballot votes include those cast by persons over 85 years old and differently-abled individuals collected by mobile teams, votes cast by officials from other Parliamentary constituencies involved in election duty at facilitation centres, and votes cast by service voters through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Management System (ETPBMS).

The Collector emphasized that all staff must carry their identity cards and report to the counting centre at 6 a.m. on June 4. Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara also noted that while the Election Monitoring Officer, Returning Officer, and Assistant Returning Officer are permitted to have mobile phones, these must be in silent mode to receive OTPs. Staff involved in counting votes and counting agents are required to deposit their mobile phones at the information centre and obtain an acknowledgment.

At the postal ballot counting centre, eight tables have been set up for the segregation and counting of votes, with a separate table designated for votes cast through ETPBMS. Each table will be manned by an assistant returning officer, counting staff, a supervisor, an assistant for the counting staff, and two micro-observers.

The Collector stated that the counting of postal ballot votes will commence at 8 a.m., followed by the counting of votes polled in electronic voting machines at 8:30 a.m.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.