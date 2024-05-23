Staff trained in counting of votes in Coimbatore

Staff roped in for counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha polls were trained on the process at the Corporation Kalaiarangam in R.S. Puram. District Collector and Election Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran took part.

The Collector said the votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 were scheduled to be counted on June 4. The Electronic Voting Machines used in the polls in Coimbatore were guarded in the strong rooms at the Government College of Technology and those used in Pollachi Lok Sabha seat were kept at Dr. N. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology.

Mr. Pati told the staff to ensure that they were right not just once, but twice, and the polled votes should be entered in the right forms. At the end of every round of counting and after approval from the superiors, they should announce the number of votes polled by each candidate after obtaining their signature.

The staff were told to get their doubts, if any, clarified at the training session itself. They were also told that mobile phones would not be allowed inside the counting centre.