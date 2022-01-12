Coimbatore

Staff, priests of temples in Coimbatore receive uniforms

Collector G.S. Sameeran distributing dhotis to priests employed in temples under the purview of HR and CE Department in Coimbatore on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Wednesday distributed uniforms to 1,091 beneficiaries including priests and temple staff under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

A release said that the beneficiaries comprised 429 priests namely archakas, bhattacharyas, odhuvars and poosaris and 662 temple staff (352 men and 310 women) employed in the temples that are under the control of the HR&CE Department in Coimbatore district. The total cost of the clothes distributed was ₹ 23.02 lakh.

The male priests received two sets of dhotis each and the male staff members received two sets of brown-coloured trousers and sandal-coloured shirts each. The female priests and temple staff members received maroon-coloured saris with yellow borders, the release said. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had inaugurated the distribution of these uniforms for priests and temple staff on January 4.

HR&CE Joint Commissioner (Coimbatore Zone) R. Senthilvelavan and other officials from the department were also present at the event held at the Coimbatore Collectorate.


