Coimbatore

Staff of duty-free store held with imported liquor

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the police arrested the manager and three employees of a duty-free store at Coimbatore International Airport on charges of attempting to sell imported liquor at higher prices at Nehru Nagar near Kalapatti. The PEW personnel seized 64 bottles of foreign made foreign liquor (FMFL) from them.

Duty-free shop employees R. Jeevanantham (29) from Thiruvanaikoil near Tiruchi, A. Rajanbabu (41) from Anakaputhur in Chennai and S. Sriraj (25) from Thrissur in Kerala were picked up by a PEW team from Nehru Nagar near Kalapatti on Wednesday evening. The PEW team arrested their manager Jebin (30) from Nagercoil on Thursday.

According to PEW officials, Jeevanantham, Rajanbabu and Sriraj were found in custody of 64 FMFL bottles of one litre, sale of which outside the duty-free store at the airport was illegal.

They said that the accused carried the FMFL bottles to Nehru Nagar with an intention to sell them at higher prices. According to them, the value of 29 bottles of one brand alone was around ₹ 1 lakh. All the four persons were released on bail, said the police.

