Staff nurses stage protest at CMCH

Staff nurses working at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) staged a demonstration wearing black badges here on Friday demanding the one-month’s special pay promised by the State government.
State vice-president of Tamil Nadu Government Nurses Association P. Tharakeswari, who led the protest, said that the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced in March 2020 that one-month’s special pay would be given for healthcare workers on COVID-19 duty.
However, none of the staff nurses had received it so far, she alleged.
Their other demands include converting contract nurses into permanent employees, pay hike, time-bound promotions and hiring more nurses to meet the staff shortage in government hospitals. The demonstration was held from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Similar demonstrations will be held every day in a manner that will not affect the patients as nurses working in COVID-19 ward and intensive care units will not participate, she said.
