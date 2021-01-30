Staff nurses stage protest at CMCH

They demand the one-month’s special pay promised by the State Government

Staff nurses working at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) staged a demonstration wearing black badges here on Friday demanding the one-month’s special pay promised by the State government.

State vice-president of Tamil Nadu Government Nurses Association P. Tharakeswari, who led the protest, said that the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced in March 2020 that one-month’s special pay would be given for healthcare workers on COVID-19 duty.

However, none of the staff nurses had received it so far, she alleged.

Their other demands include converting contract nurses into permanent employees, pay hike, time-bound promotions and hiring more nurses to meet the staff shortage in government hospitals. The demonstration was held from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Similar demonstrations will be held every day in a manner that will not affect the patients as nurses working in COVID-19 ward and intensive care units will not participate, she said.