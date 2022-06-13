Staff dies during grievance redressal day in Namakkal

l An office assistant attached to Padaiveedu town panchayat died of cardiac arrest during grievance redressal day at Namakkal Collectorate on Monday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as M. Anandhan (56). At that time, he felt uneasy and fainted. He was taken to Namakkal Government Hospital by 108 ambulance, but doctors declared he was brought dead. Doctors said that he died of cardiac arrest. The Nallipalayam police registered a case and are investigating further.