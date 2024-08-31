GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SSVM Transforming India Conclave begins today

Published - August 31, 2024 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The SSVM Group of Institutions is organising the third edition of the “Transforming India Conclave 2024,” celebrating 25 plus years of educational excellence. The three-day educational conclave will be held from September 1 to 3 at SSVM World School, Coimbatore.

Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma (Retd.), Dr. R.S. Sodhi, former MD of Amul, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Shoma Chaudhury, Palki Sharma, Dr. Srimathy Kesan, Srikanth Bolla, Kaveri Lalchand, Arun Krishnamoorthy, Rakesh Raghunathan, Dushyant Savadia, Timothy Pinnow and Keerthika Govindhasamy will participate. Manimekalai Mohan, founder of SSVM Institutions, said that over 250 participants from schools across India competed and the top 10 teams advanced to the main event on September 2, where the top three winners would be awarded cash prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, and ₹50,000, respectively.

Details on Transforming India Conclave 2024 are available on https://ssvmtransformingindia.com/

