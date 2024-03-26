SSLC public exams begin in Salem and Erode

March 26, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Salem/Erode

SSLC public exams began in Salem and Erode districts on Tuesday.

In Salem, a total of 43,477 students, including 22,160 males and 21,317 females, received their hall tickets for the exams, which were conducted in 184 centres across the district. While 895 differently-abled students wrote their exams with the help of scribes, 936 students were absent for the language papers. District Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected the exam centre at Manakadu Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

Speaking to the reporters, Ms. Brindha Devi said that instructions were given to concerned officials to ensure security arrangements at question paper and answer sheet centres, exam centres, and paper evaluation centres. Similarly, instructions were given to arrange bus facilities for the students to arrive at exam centres on time and to provide uninterrupted power supply to the centres, and over 3,000 headmasters, teachers, and non-teaching staff are deployed for exam-related work, the Collector added.

Meanwhile in Erode, over 25,200 students appeared for the SSLC board exams across the district here on Tuesday. Of the total 26,099 students who applied for the exam, 25,226 students took up language paper on the first day while 873 students failed to attend the exam. Private candidates also took up the exam while students with disabilities attended the exam with the help of scribes. After the exam, all the answer sheets were taken to the seven custodian centres in the district.

Namakkal

Likewise, in Namakkal district, 20,032 students, including 10,335 males and 9,697 females, received their hall tickets for the exams. These students are writing exams at 92 exam centres. Likewise, 417 private candidates attended the exams in eight centres. With the help of scribes, 334 students wrote the exams, and 268 students were marked absent for the language paper. District Collector S. Uma inspected an exam centre at the Government Higher Secondary School in Puduchatram.