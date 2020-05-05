SSLC exam schedule in June third week: Minister

State School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Tuesday said that the SSLC examination schedule would be released in the third week of June after obtaining permission from the Chief Minister.

Addressing media persons after donating 3.5 tonne rice and essential commodities to 11 Amma Canteens in Corporation limits in Erode, he said the School Education Department was preparing the schedule for the examinations and after COVID-19 was brought under control, the schedule would be released in the third week of June. “Steps are being taken to commence evaluation of answer sheets of Plus Two board examination in June and permission will be obtained from the Chief Minister,” he added.

Mr. Sengottaiyan added that free food at Amma canteens would be served till May 17. As many as 69 COVID-19 positive patients recovered in Erode district and there were no “active cases” for the past 21 days, he said and lauded the efforts of the frontline staff, officers and other workers for their hard work. Erode Collector C. Kathiravan, MLAs and officials were present.