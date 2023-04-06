SSLC exam begins in districts

April 06, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 25,005 students wrote the language paper on the first day of the SSLC examination at 119 centres across the district here on Thursday.

Of the total 26,116 students from 358 schools and 3,283 private candidates, 984 were absent for the exam. The exams are scheduled till April 20.

A total of 119 chief superintendents, 124 departmental officers, 1,890 hall supervisors and 160 flying squad members were posted for duty for the conduct of the exam.

Also, 685 scribes for students with disabilities wrote the examination. Exams began at 10.15 a.m. and concluded at 1.15 p.m. in the district.

Basic amenities were in place at all the centres while generators were also kept ready to provide uninterrupted power supply to the classrooms where students wrote the exams.

Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the centre at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School in Sathyamangalam.

For the language paper, 1,109 students were absent in the Salem district, including 753 male and 356 female students.

A total of 189 examination centres have been set up in the district. Of that, 179 centres were for school students, and 10 for private candidates.

A total of 44,831 students received hall tickets for the exams, including 22,827 male and 22,004 female students. To monitor the examinations, 189 principal supervisors, 189 department officials, 3,430 exam hall supervisors, 210 non-teaching staff, and 250 flying squad teachers are appointed in the district.

Collector S. Karmegam inspected an exam centre at Fort Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

In Namakkal district, 92 exam centres have been set up, including two for private candidates. A total of 19,848 students received hall tickets, including 10,335 male and 9,513 female students. To monitor the exams, 1,793 teachers were appointed as hall supervisors, and 141 were appointed as flying squads.

A total of 344 students were absent on the first day.

A total of 26,308 students appeared for the exam in Krishnagiri district. Of the total allotted 27,383 candidates, an estimated 1,075 students were absent. Collector Deepak Jacob inspected select examination centres.

In Dharmapuri, a total of 22,516 students appeared for the exam. Of the total allotted 23,127 candidates allotted, 901 were absent.