SSIs held while accepting bribe in police station

Coimbatore

10 March 2021 00:03 IST

Two Special Sub-Inspectors (SSIs) attached to the Variety Hall police station were arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday while accepting bribe from a man for not registering a case against him for having ridden two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol.

The arrested were Ganeshan (53) and Irulappan (57).

DVAC sources said that the two SSIs had caught Sridhar, a resident of Kovaipudur, when he rode the two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol on February 27.

The officers seized the vehicle and allegedly demanded ₹ 6,000 from Mr. Sridhar to release the two-wheeler. As Mr. Sridhar informed that he could not pay the amount, the officers lowered it to ₹ 3,000 and then to ₹2,000.

Mr. Sridhar told the officers on Monday that he did not have ₹ 2,000 either and he could pay only ₹1,700. The officers allegedly agreed to it.

Mr. Sridhar, however, approached the DVAC and lodged a complaint against the two officers.

The DVAC team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police T.H. Ganesh laid a trap and handed over chemically treated currencies valued ₹1,700 to Mr. Sridhar which he gave to the police officers on Tuesday.

The Vigilance sleuths, who were waiting outside the police station, caught the two SSIs in the act and arrested them under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The DVAC office in Coimbatore can be reached round the clock at 0422-2449550.