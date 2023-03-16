HamberMenu
SSI transferred to Armed Reserve for using abusive language with a member of public in Salem

March 16, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Sub Inspector (SSI) who used abusive language with a member of public was transferred to the Armed Reserve on Thursday.

Prabakaran (34) of Kalarampatti, a mechanic, on Tuesday night, called the Police Control Room and informed that that an elderly woman was seeking police help to find her house. The Control Room alerted Kitchipalayam police and SSI Kalaiselvan came to the spot. He grabbed the mobile phone of Prabakaran and used abusive language for disturbing the police in the night. The SSI asked the mechanic to find the woman’s house, drop her off there, and then get back his mobile phone.

On Wednesday, Prabakaran came to the office of the Police Commissioner and lodged a complaint. Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya conducted an inquiry. Based on the inquiry, the SSI was transferred to the Armed Reserve on Thursday.

