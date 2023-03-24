ADVERTISEMENT

SSI sustains injuries during vehicle check in Salem, two held

March 24, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A special sub-inspector (SSI) attached to the Salem City Police sustained injuries after a bike hit him on Thursday midnight.

According to the police, N. Raman (59), attached to the Steel Plant Police, was hit by a two-wheeler during vehicle check at Semmanthittu in the Siddhar Kovil locality.

The incident occurred when he tried to stop a bike that came in a negligent manner. He was injured on his shoulder, back, and hands. Police personnel took him to the Salem Government Hospital, and later admitted him to a private hospital on Five Roads.

The Steel Plant police registered a case against the two youth who came on the bike in an inebriated state and hit the SSI. The youth were identified as A. Gowthaman (24) of Naickenpatti and M. Suriya (22) of Murungaipatti. Later, they were arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US