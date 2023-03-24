HamberMenu
SSI sustains injuries during vehicle check in Salem, two held

March 24, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A special sub-inspector (SSI) attached to the Salem City Police sustained injuries after a bike hit him on Thursday midnight.

According to the police, N. Raman (59), attached to the Steel Plant Police, was hit by a two-wheeler during vehicle check at Semmanthittu in the Siddhar Kovil locality.

The incident occurred when he tried to stop a bike that came in a negligent manner. He was injured on his shoulder, back, and hands. Police personnel took him to the Salem Government Hospital, and later admitted him to a private hospital on Five Roads.

The Steel Plant police registered a case against the two youth who came on the bike in an inebriated state and hit the SSI. The youth were identified as A. Gowthaman (24) of Naickenpatti and M. Suriya (22) of Murungaipatti. Later, they were arrested.

