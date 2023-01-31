HamberMenu
SSI placed under suspension for disrespecting National Anthem in Namakkal

January 31, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A special sub-inspector (SSI) attached to the Namakkal Armed Reserve was placed under suspension on Tuesday for disrespecting National Anthem.

On January 28, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin participated in a government function at Bommaikuttaimedu and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries. When the National Anthem was played at the end of the function, everyone stood up except SSI Sivaprakasam who was sitting in a chair and speaking on the phone. Some people recorded this and uploaded it on social media, and the video went viral.

Following this, District Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan held an inquiry and issued the suspension order to the SSI on Tuesday.

