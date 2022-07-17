SSI from Coimbatore suspended over bribe for post-mortem proceedings

Coimbatore City Police have placed a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) under suspension for allegedly demanding and accepting ₹2,000 from a family to initiate post-mortem proceedings.

The police sources said that Arulanandam, an SSI attached to Saravanampatti police station, was tasked to coordinate the post-mortem of a man who died within the limits of Saravanampatti police station recently. He allegedly demanded ₹2,000 from the family members of the deceased to initiate the proceedings from the side of police, they said.

The alleged incident came to the attention of senior officials after a video of the alleged incident was circulated. A senior police officer said the SSI was placed under suspension on Saturday. An inquiry was also initiated into the incident.