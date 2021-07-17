SSI arrested for assaulting woman, torching two-wheeler

The Singanallur police on Saturday arrested a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) on charges of assaulting and harassing a woman and torching her two-wheeler. The arrested has been identified as K. Parthipan (57) of Vellalore who had been working at the Race Course police station.

According to the police, Parthipan was close to a woman, a relative of his, who lives with her son at Varadharajapuram after getting separated from her husband and waiting for divorce. The police said the woman started to distance herself from Parthipan and recently moved to another house near Varadharajapuram without informing him.

The policeman traced the house and went there in uniform on Thursday morning. The SSI allegedly assaulted and harassed her apart from damaging her scooter which he had also used.

The woman’s father who runs a canteen at the Uzhavar Sandhai at Singanallur had taken the scooter to the place and parked it inside the compound on Thursday night. Parthipan scaled the compound wall of the market and set ablaze the scooter in the early hours of Friday which was recorded in surveillance cameras.

Parthipan was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the woman and her father under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor said departmental action will be initiated against the police officer.