SSI appreciated for timely action in Salem

Salem

12 September 2020 23:19 IST

A special sub-inspector at the Kitchipalayam police station, here, is winning praise on social media platforms for his timely action to avert accidents.

The SSI, M. Munavar Sheriff, swept off crushed stones found on a stretch of the national highway near Erumapalayam as it could pose risk to motorists. Passers-by shot a video of the SSI sweeping the road and posted it on social media platforms. Netizens showered praise on the officer.

City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar appreciated the officer.

