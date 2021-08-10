SSA begins survey to identify out-of-school children

Erode

10 August 2021 23:48 IST

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) has begun a door-to-door survey to identify out-of-school children in the age group of 6 to 19 and admit them in schools located in their area.

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, makes education mandatory for children aged six to 14 and to ensure that no children are left out of schools. Over 4,000 staff are involved in the survey that will be undertaken till August 31. Also, to provide Inclusive Education for the Disabled, differently-abled children would be identified in all the 14 blocks in the district.

SSA officials said that survey will be undertaken in bus stands, eateries, flower stalls, Bazaar Street, vegetable shops and other public places to ensure more children are covered. Also, survey will be done at construction units, brick kiln units, rice mills, quarries, industries and farm lands. Migrant families reside in large numbers at Perundurai and other parts of the district. Hence, their children will also be covered, they added. The survey is done in coordination with staff at National Child Labour Project, Labour Welfare Department, District Child Protection Unit and the police department.

Advertising

Advertising

After identifying children, they will be admitted to their nearest government school and also at the Non-Residential Special Training Centre where bridge courses will be provided for a specified period after which they will be admitted to regular schools.