Srivari launches lifestyle project in Coimbatore 

A model house of Srivari’s Trisara project, that is coming up on Trichy Road, in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Srivari Group has launched Trisara, a luxury lifestyle residential project, on Trichy Road.

Rajesh B Lund, Director of Srivari, said the project is coming up on 4.67 acres and has apartments and villas.

The apartments, numbering 91, are three and four bed room ones ranging from 2,722 to 4,100 sq.ft each. The 22 villas have a built up area of 4,800 sq.ft to 5.600sq.ft each and there are options of four bedroom and five bedroom ones. The villas are all ground plus two floors and have private elevators. The space between two villas is 17 feet and there is space to park three cars in each house. In the case of apartments, there are just two residential units per floor, he said.

“Those who want a bungalow and yet want to live in a gated community in a main location can choose this project,” Mr. Lund said.

The project includes 18,000 sq.ft clubhouse apart from common amenities such as indoor shuttle badminton court, children play area, pipeline for LPG supply, three-tier security, etc. Construction works are under way. The project, which is a joint development with Lakshmi Card Clothing, will be completed in 2025.

“We have also handed over 45 cents to the Corporation for open space reservation,” he added.