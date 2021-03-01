SriShakthiSat satellite placed in orbit

Coimbatore

01 March 2021 00:07 IST

SriShakthiSat, the satellite that the Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology had built, was placed in orbit by ISRO’s PSLV C-51 on Sunday.

College Chairman S. Thangavelu said the satellite was a part of the UNITYSat, built by a couple of other institutions.

Twelve students had taken forward the journey that began in the college over 10 years ago with the involvement of around 200 students from computer science, electrical engineering, electronics and communication, mechanical engineering and a few more disciplines.

Advertising

Advertising

The college building the satellite and the ISRO launching it was made possible because of the Central Government’s IN-SPACe initiative which it launched in June 2020. The initiative paved way for education institutions to partner with ISRO, Mr. Thangavelu also said.

SriShakthiSat weighed a mere 460 gram and came under the PICO category of satellites. The college had established a command and control centre to monitor the satellite, he added.