SriShakthiSat satellite placed in orbit

SriShakthiSat, the satellite that the Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology had built, was placed in orbit by ISRO’s PSLV C-51 on Sunday.
College Chairman S. Thangavelu said the satellite was a part of the UNITYSat, built by a couple of other institutions.
Twelve students had taken forward the journey that began in the college over 10 years ago with the involvement of around 200 students from computer science, electrical engineering, electronics and communication, mechanical engineering and a few more disciplines.
The college building the satellite and the ISRO launching it was made possible because of the Central Government’s IN-SPACe initiative which it launched in June 2020. The initiative paved way for education institutions to partner with ISRO, Mr. Thangavelu also said.
SriShakthiSat weighed a mere 460 gram and came under the PICO category of satellites. The college had established a command and control centre to monitor the satellite, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath