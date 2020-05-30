Coimbatore

SRIOR launches free oral cancer screening bus

D. Lakshminarayanaswamy (right), Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, flagging off the free oral cancer screening bus of Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research, Coimbatore, on Saturday.

D. Lakshminarayanaswamy (right), Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, flagging off the free oral cancer screening bus of Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research, Coimbatore, on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) launched a free oral cancer screening bus on Saturday on the eve of World No Tobacco Day, which is observed on Sunday.

D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, flagged off the bus on the hospital premises. He also released awareness videos in Tamil and English on the Institute’s Youtube channel on the effects of COVID-19 on smokers’ lungs.

A release issued by the hospital said that the mobile oral cancer screening unit was equipped with all dental equipment, a dentist team, counsellors and para medical professionals.

The bus would be taken to schools, colleges, and factories in and around Coimbatore region and adjoining districts for free screening, thereby targeting the young generation who were most vulnerable and the best targets for tobacco industry, said the release. The medical team would screen people for general oral health, oral cancer and pre-cancerous lesions. The team would also educate people on the ill-effects of tobacco and in case someone needed help to quit tobacco, it would offer a nicotine replacement therapy free of cost.

For children and adolescents, audio visual presentation would be played in the bus to educate them about the ill-effects of tobacco.

“On this year’s World No Tobacco Day, WHO is launching a counter-marketing campaign in response to the tobacco and related industries’ systematic, aggressive and sustained tactics to hook a new generation of users. The global campaign will debunk myths and expose devious tactics employed by these industries,” said SRIOR director P. Guhan.

Institutions and industries can contact the front desk of SRIOR and ask for tobacco counsellor at 95007-22667 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, except government holidays.

R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee SNR Sons Charitable Trust, Swathy Rohit, Chief Operating Officer, C.V. Ramkumar, Chief Executive Officer, P. Sukumaran, Dean, Sri Ramakrishna hospital and K. Karthikesh, Chief surgical oncologist at SRIOR, were present at the launch event.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 10:59:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/srior-launches-free-oral-cancer-screening-bus/article31712220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY