SRIOR launches free oral cancer screening bus

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) launched a free oral cancer screening bus on Saturday on the eve of World No Tobacco Day, which is observed on Sunday.

D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, flagged off the bus on the hospital premises. He also released awareness videos in Tamil and English on the Institute’s Youtube channel on the effects of COVID-19 on smokers’ lungs.

A release issued by the hospital said that the mobile oral cancer screening unit was equipped with all dental equipment, a dentist team, counsellors and para medical professionals.

The bus would be taken to schools, colleges, and factories in and around Coimbatore region and adjoining districts for free screening, thereby targeting the young generation who were most vulnerable and the best targets for tobacco industry, said the release. The medical team would screen people for general oral health, oral cancer and pre-cancerous lesions. The team would also educate people on the ill-effects of tobacco and in case someone needed help to quit tobacco, it would offer a nicotine replacement therapy free of cost.

For children and adolescents, audio visual presentation would be played in the bus to educate them about the ill-effects of tobacco.

“On this year’s World No Tobacco Day, WHO is launching a counter-marketing campaign in response to the tobacco and related industries’ systematic, aggressive and sustained tactics to hook a new generation of users. The global campaign will debunk myths and expose devious tactics employed by these industries,” said SRIOR director P. Guhan.

Institutions and industries can contact the front desk of SRIOR and ask for tobacco counsellor at 95007-22667 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, except government holidays.

R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee SNR Sons Charitable Trust, Swathy Rohit, Chief Operating Officer, C.V. Ramkumar, Chief Executive Officer, P. Sukumaran, Dean, Sri Ramakrishna hospital and K. Karthikesh, Chief surgical oncologist at SRIOR, were present at the launch event.