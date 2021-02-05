SRIOR launches cancer awareness toll free numbers, voice message service

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR), Coimbatore, launched two toll free numbers for cancer awareness as part of observing World Cancer Day on Thursday.

According to SRIOR director P. Guhan, people can subscribe to the daily voice messaging service on cancer awareness by giving a missed call to the toll free numbers -- 18005472800 (English) and 18005475900 (Tamil).

Subscribers will receive informative facts about cancer including various types of cancer, their symptoms, early detection tests and signs, benefits of early detection treatment modalities as daily voice messages to their mobile phones, he said.

The service can be unsubscribed by giving a missed call to the number 8880529529.

R. Sundar, Joint managing trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, and Swathy Rohit, chief operating officer, launched the service in the presence of Dr. Guhan, P. Sukumaran, Dean, Sri Ramakrishna hospital, and K. Karthikesh, chief surgical oncologist, SRIOR

“This year's theme, ‘I Am and I Will’, is all about you and your commitment to act. We believe that through positive actions, together we can reduce the number of premature deaths from cancer and non-communicable diseases by one third by 2030”, said Dr. Guhan.

SRIOR has also launched a free screening programme for men aged above 45 who walk into the institute throughout the month of February. The screening programme consists of blood test PSA and imaging for prostrating malignancy with consultation.