SRIOR launches cancer awareness digital infographics web book

May 31, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launching the cancer awareness digital infographics web books in Tamil and English to mark the World Anti-Tobacco Day organised by the Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launching the cancer awareness digital infographics web books in Tamil and English to mark the World Anti-Tobacco Day organised by the Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Every year 1000-plus cases are filed against those selling banned tobacco products and till May 2023, 250 such cases have been filed. More than 200 people have been arrested and nearly two tonnes (1,700 kg) of banned tobacco products have been seized, said V. Balakrishnan, City Police Commissioner.

He said this while launching the digital infographics web book in Tamil and English to mark the World Anti -Tobacco Day organised by the Sri Ramakrishna Hospital and Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR).

Recently, 170 shops that sell gutkha in Coimbatore were closed with the assistance of Coimbatore Corporation. On Tuesday, 450 kg of tobacco products was seized, out of which 150 kg was ‘Cool Lip’.

While enforcement could reduce tobacco sales to a great extent, it alone cannot eliminate tobacco usage by people; for that awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco was needed, he said.

The web books were launched in the presence of R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust in the presence of K. Karthikesh, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, SRIOR.

Talking about the new initiative, Director of the institute P. Guhan said that the web book instantly gives information about the “ill-effects of smoking, benefits of quitting smoking, effect caused by smokeless tobacco” and also gives some useful tips to quit smoking and tobacco.

The web book also contains a six-minute video to explain the diseases associated with tobacco use in detail. Both the text and video material are available in both English and Tamil. The book can be accessed by scanning a dedicated QR code and by visiting the website https://digione.in/srior/NoTobaccoDay/index.html

