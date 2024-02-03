SRIOR in Coimbatore launches QR Code with cancer awareness information in Tamil and English

February 03, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ahead of World Cancer Day, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital – Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR), Coimbatore launched Dynamic QR Code with complete cancer awareness information in Tamil and English, and a year-long free mammogram screening campaign for women on Saturday.

The launch event was held at Smt.Velumaniammal Memorial Hall on the hospital premises and was presided over by C.V. Ramkumar, CEO, SNR Sons Charitable Trust. P. Guhan, Director, Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research, and Kartikesh, Surgical Oncologist, took part. Chief guest K. Bhavaneeswari, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, Coimbatore launched the two initiatives of SRIOR.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Guhan said that the number of cancer cases in India after 2022 is 14.67 lakh. In women, breast cancer is found to be the commonest cancer, whereas in men it is lung cancer. Statistics state that one in every 22 women may develop breast cancer. If women exercise caution right from the moment they witness any slight difference in their breasts and consult an expert, they will be recommended the right tests to confirm if they are at risk. With the necessary medical guidance and care, women can beat breast cancer.

Unfortunately, a majority of women do not seek medical evaluation either due to fear or hesitation; hence 50% of patients who come for breast cancer treatment arrive with advanced stages. Patients with such stages of breast cancer can be treated but the chances of saving them completely from cancer are low. In men, most cases of lung cancer, esophageal cancer, oral cavity cancer, and throat cancer are mainly due to tobacco and alcohol. If men quit tobacco, 60% of cancer incidents among them can be reduced.

“This year, we have brought together all our extensive cancer awareness contents under one platform. They can be freely accessed by anyone just by scanning the dynamic QR code that we have launched today. Also, women aged 45 and above can get their breasts examined at SRIOR. Those who require mammogram screening can get it done free of cost on all working days between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.”, he said.

