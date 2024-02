February 02, 2024 07:12 am | Updated 07:12 am IST - COIMBATORE

Srirangam Srimath Andavan Varaha Mahadesikan will be arriving in Coimbatore on February 2 (Friday).

The seer will be camping at Sringeri Mutt Sankara Hall, Raja Street from February 2 to 8 and then again from February 12 to 22 at Andavan Asramam, Shanti Medu, MTP Road, Coimbatore. Devotees can have darshan of the saint on the above mentioned dates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.