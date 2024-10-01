ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital launches breast cancer awareness digital pledge campaign

Published - October 01, 2024 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

SNR Sons Charitable Trust Joint Managing Trustee R. Sundar and Chief Operating Officer of SNR Trust Swathy Rohit launching the breast cancer awareness digital pledge campaign in Coimbatore on Tuesday. P. Guhan, Director of SRIOR, and surgical oncologist K. Karthikesh are in the picture. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of observing World Breast Cancer Awareness Month from October 1, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital launched a digital pledge campaign on Tuesday through a dedicated website available in both English and Tamil.

P. Guhan, Director of Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology & Research, emphasised the importance of raising awareness about breast cancer. “If detected early, treatment may only require surgery and medication, without removing the entire breast or undergoing chemotherapy or radiation,” he said.

The digital campaign was officially launched in the presence of Joint Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust R. Sundar, by Chief Operating Officer of SNR Sons Charitable Trust Swathy Rohit, along with dean Rajagopal, surgical oncologist K. Karthikesh, and CEO of SNR Sons Charitable Trust C. V. Ramkumar.

Individuals can visit https://mhits.in/SRIOR/breast_cancer_2024/ or scan the dedicated QR code to take the pledge.

As part of the Pink October initiative, the hospital is offering free breast cancer screening and mammogram throughout October on all working days, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

