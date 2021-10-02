Sri Ramakrishna Hospital introduces chatbot for breast cancer awareness

Coimbatore

02 October 2021 00:28 IST

Users can interact in English and Tamil

To raise awareness on breast cancer, Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) launched a chatbot here on Friday.

A press release said that the ‘Pink Bot’ was launched at Sri Ramakrishna Multispecialty Hospital to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October. Available in English and Tamil, the chatbot is integrated with WhatsApp messaging application and users can start interacting by sending a ‘Hi’ message on WhatsApp number 97397 38558.

The ‘Pink Bot’ will provide information ranging from basic queries on breast cancer to various treatment options, the release said. Apart from text messages, the chatbot will also provide an option to the users to play the messages in audio format.

Advertising

Advertising

The initiative was launched by Director and Chief Medical Oncologist of SRIOR P. Guhan, Chief Operating Officer of Sri Ramakrishna Multispecialty Hospital Swathy Rohit and Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust D. Lakshminarayanaswamy. Apart from this, women aged over 40 with symptoms of breast cancer can undergo mammogram free of cost on all working days (from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) this month at the hospital, according to the release.