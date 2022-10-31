Sri Lankan woman petitions Collector to help return home

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 31, 2022 19:07 IST

S. Maniyammal displaying old currency notes at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A Sri Lankan, who has been stuck in Tamil Nadu since 2020, petitioned the Collector here on Monday to help her return to her country.

Vanathy (38), of Jaffna in Sri Lanka, said she came to Chennai on March 1, 2020, on a three-month tourist visa and with a return ticket. Later, she travelled to Pudukottai to visit her friends.

“As lockdown was announced within a few days since I landed, I was stuck in Pudukottai and my visa expired on May 24, 2020. I spent six months in Pudukottai and later moved to a friend’s house in Coimbatore city,” she said.

“In June this year, I applied for an exit permit through a private firm. Since they did not respond, I directly approached the Shastri Bhavan in Chennai. The officials there said I must pay ₹50,000 for the extended stay and buy a return ticket. But, the money I brought has been exhausted. I am a divorcee with a son and a daughter. My ex-husband passed away on September 22. I need to return to Sri Lanka to take care of my 14-year-old daughter,” she told reporters at the Collectorate.

Exchange of old notes

A 70-year-old woman submitted a petition for exchanging old ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes worth ₹15,000 for new notes.

S. Maniyammal of Uppilipalayam said her son, who was a driver in the district, had passed away in February 2018. She said her son S. Senthilkumar may have saved the notes worth ₹15,000 several years back but did not mention it to her.

Only while shifting house recently, she claimed to have found the cash. Due to demonetisation in 2016, the currency is invalid. She asked the district administration if the notes could be exchanged for new ones.

The Collector received 313 petitions — 47 petitions seeking patta, 93 for free housing, 20 for employment, and 153 other petitions like changes in ration card, pension, aadhaar card etc.

