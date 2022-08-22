Sri Lankan Tamils stage protest on court premises in Erode

Three Sri Lankan Tamils of a special camp in Tiruchi staged a sit-in protest on the premises of a fast track court in Erode on Monday, claiming threat to their lives. They staged the protest after being produced in the court in a robbery case registered by the Kavundapadi police in Erode district.

Foreign nationals facing criminal charges are lodged in the camp located inside the Central Prison in Tiruchi. Kendiyan Pandi alias Rajan (39) of the rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan Tamils in Namakkal, Dharma Kumar (35) and Deepan (35), both from the camp in Pollachi, were lodged in the Tiruchi camp.

When the three were produced in the Fast Track Mahila Court here, Sessions Judge R. Malathi directed the police to produce them in the court again on September 5. The accused staged the protest on the court premises when they were being taken to a vehicle.

Rajan claimed that after the searches carried out by the National Investigation Agency in the Tiruchi camp, the police were attempting to register false cases against them and they feared a threat to their lives. They wanted the State government to constitute a committee to look into the problems in the camps. The three were taken back to Tiruchi.