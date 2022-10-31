Sri Lankan refugees urge govt. to waive jewellery loan

Around 20 Sri Lankan refugees staying at a camp at Sathya Nagar submitted a petition to the district administration seeking waiver of their jewellery loan.

The refugees met Collector S. Karmegam on Monday and said that 15 persons from their camp pledged their jewellery (below five sovereigns) at Karichipatti Cooperative Bank and the State government had recently waived off jewellery loans below five sovereign. But their jewellery loan were not considered.

During the grievance redress day meeting, the Collector received 412 petitions seeking old age pension, free land patta, patta transfer, community certificate, employment, bank loans, and road and drinking water facilities.

