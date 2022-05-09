Sri Lankan refugees contribute towards relief fund
Inmates of Sri Lankan refugee camp at Tharamangalam here contributed towards the relief fund announced by the State government to help the crisis-hit Sri Lanka.
The inmates visited the Collectorate and offered a contribution of ₹30,000 towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to help Sri Lanka. T. Yanathan, a refugee from the camp, said they were concerned about the news on economic crisis in Sri Lanka. They thanked the State government for extending help to Sri Lanka at this moment.
