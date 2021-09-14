Sri Lankan refugees allege registering of false case

ERODE

14 September 2021 23:19 IST

Alleging that the police registered a false case against three youths residing at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Arachalur, over 60 persons in the camp staged a sit-in protest on Tuesday.

As many as 170 families comprising 499 members are living in the camp for 29 years now. Most of them work in the construction sector and also as painters. Recently, three youth in the camp were arrested by the Arachalur police on the charges of smuggling ganja.

On Tuesday, the people staged a protest claiming that the three youths were not involved in smuggling ganja and alleged that a false case was registered against them.

Advertising

Advertising

They said the police refused to give proper reason for their arrest and also allegedly threatened other youths in the camp. A policeman of the Q Branch CID continued to threaten them, they said and claimed that only upon his insistence the case was registered against the youths.

They wanted the case withdrawn and the policeman transferred.

Later, the police and revenue officials held talks with them and assured them to initiate action. The protestors submitted a petition to the officials and later withdrew the protest.