Sri Lankan refugee arrested in Salem for possessing fake passport

November 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old Sri Lankan refugee was arrested in Salem on Saturday for possessing a fake passport.

K. Satheesan (36) is residing at the Sri Lankan refugee camp at Nagiyampatti near Thammampatti. Acting on a tip-off that Satheesan holds a fake passport, the Thammampatti police raided his house in the camp on Saturday and found the passport taken in the fake name of Vijayan of Villivakkam in Chennai. The Thammampatti police registered a case under Sections 120 (b), 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the IPC and Sections 12 (1A) (a), 12 (1A) (b), 12 (2), and 12 (3) of the Passport Act. and arrested the accused. He was remanded in prison.

Police sources said the accused had been in the camp since 1990. During 2013–14, he went to Chennai for painting works, and through Baskaran, a resident of Pallavaram, he got a fake passport by paying ₹60,000. Using this passport, the accused went to Thailand in February 2017 for work, but returned in a few days. After that, he was staying in the camp at Nagiyampatti, the sources added.

